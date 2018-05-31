Widow's mission of making Highway 14 safer becoming a reality: 'It's just such a nightmare on that road'

KIMT NEWS 3 – One woman’s mission to making Highway 14 safer is becoming a reality.

It comes after Gov. Dayton’s signed the Omnibus Bonding Bill into law Tuesday, which will allow millions of dollars in state funding to go to local projects.

One of them being the Highway 14 project, which will create a four-lane road from Interstate 35 through Dodge Center to Rochester. Highway 14 is four lanes in Rochester, but only two lanes from Owatonna to Dodge Center.

“I'm surprised kinda that he [Dayton] really didn't let us down, for once,” Beth Hodgman, of West Concord, said. “He finally did the right thing. It took him a long time, but he finally did the right thing.”

Beth Hodgman’s husband, Scott, was killed in an accident on Highway 14 in Dodge County in 2012. She’s lobbied to get the two-lane stretch of highway finished ever since.

“We know that if it would've been a four-lane, Scott wouldn't have been killed,” Hodgman said. “They've done studies. He could've been injured, but he wouldn't have been killed because they wouldn't have hit head on.”

The goal of the project is to improve access and safety, and Hodgman’s effort is to save others from her husband’s preventable fate.

“It's not just Scott who was killed over five and a half years ago, but all the other people that have been killed on that road,” Hodgman said, “and then the people that haven't been killed, the near-misses, and it's just such a nightmare on that road.”