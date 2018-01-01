Why the muskrats are running around this winter

VENTURA, Iowa- For those who live in Ventura, it isn’t uncommon to see muskrats or muskrat homes.

“We’ve seen them over here on the lake in the open water season and their swimming in the lake having a good time,” says Gary Day of Ventura.

“We see a lot of wildlife around here,” says Adam Glowaski of Ventura. “This fall we saw a lot of activity on the lake; swimming back-and-forth and getting whatever food stuff they need for winter.”

But seeing them in the winter is not as common. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, muskrats are mostly inactive during the winter months besides occasionally looking for food or going for a quick swim, but people who live near the marsh say they are seeing them out.

“This big fat muskrat came from my neighbors area, went across the park down here, and disappeared over the bank end of the lake,” says Day.

“I just saw one the other day scurrying across the ice,” says Glowaski. It seemed to be a little out of place maybe a little lost.”

Those with the Iowa DNR say the reason people are seeing more and more of the little critter out is because they drained Ventura Marsh in early December. The reason for doing this is to try and get a complete freeze of the marsh to try and kill off the carp. The carp eat the aquatic vegetation which hurts the quality of the water in the marsh. When the DNR drained the marsh it left many muskrats searching for a new home, but those who live nearby don’t seem to mind.

“At this point in time as Long as I don't see a whole bunch of them at once I'm not too worried about it,” says Day. I'm sure the DNR, in their wisdom, know what they're doing.”

Those with the DNR say the muskrat population is probably the healthiest it has been in around 20 years.