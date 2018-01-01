Why not to call 911 and ask for a pepperoni pizza

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a situation those at Cerro Gordo County dispatch haven't dealt with yet and hope not to.“First of all we'd probably asking a lot more questions than what we need to,” Denise Largent a dispatcher for CGC said.Largent says she's never gotten a call from someone asking for a pepperoni pizza. This "situation" is trending on social media. It suggests you can call 9-1-1 and pretend to order a pizza in an emergency when you can't talk and want to disguise who you're calling.“At my age I’m not into the social media as much as the younger dispatchers here, they may know more about this,” Largent said.Largent is pleading with callers to not believe the pizza theory. Instead just text 9-1-1 they can text you back immediately.“The only time I would suggest you text 9-1-1 if you're in a situation you can't talk. Other than that call 9-1-1 we can talk directly with you,” Largent said.If worst case scenario you can’t talk on the phone Largent suggests putting the phone down but not hanging up. She also stresses no matter if you send a text or can call listing your address should be first priority.