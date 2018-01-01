Who not to call during a power outage

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - If your power is out do you know who to call?Area dispatchers are asking they not make your list.Unless there's a pole on fire or live wire dangling Denise Largent would ask you don't call them if your power is out. She's been a dispatcher for more than 20 years and says too often people call 9-1-1 first when the lights go out and not their energy company.Largent says when weather like this comes--work picks up big time--and it can be stressful.“Lots of years of practice and training. It’s in us to stay calm and get people to the appropriate scenes as soon as possible,” Largent said.