Who not to call during a power outage

If your power is out do you know who to call?

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 8:21 AM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: Emily Boster
MASON CITY, Iowa - If your power is out do you know who to call?
Area dispatchers are asking they not make your list.
Unless there's a pole on fire or live wire dangling Denise Largent would ask you don't call them if your power is out. She's been a dispatcher for more than 20 years and says too often people call 9-1-1 first when the lights go out and not their energy company.
Largent says when weather like this comes--work picks up big time--and it can be stressful.
“Lots of years of practice and training. It’s in us to stay calm and get people to the appropriate scenes as soon as possible,” Largent said.

