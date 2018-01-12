Who drives in this weather?

MASON CITY, Iowa- The roads are pretty terrible in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota with several schools, companies and churches cancelled daily activities, but that isn’t stopping people from testing their luck on the slick roads.

The drive between Clear Lake and Mason City was full of ice, drifting snow, and white out conditions, but a local counselor says the reason some people are still out on the road has to do with a “control issue”. Cody Williams with Turning Leaf Counseling in Mason City said. He says people don’t like to be told they have to stay home or not to drive.

“I hear people all of the time say, “Oh I can make it. I have four wheel drive,” not realizing that four wheel drive isn't meant to drive on ice,” Williams said. “It’s meant to help if you get stuck or high terrain, but they still feel like they are safer so I think they would risk the situations more.”

One person we spoke to agree with Williams saying this weather is fun to drive in.

“I like driving in Iowa weather; it's kind of exhilarating,” says Greg Jennings of Clear Lake. “People who don't have four wheel drive need to stay home.”