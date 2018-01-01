White House proposing food stamp changes

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - According to those at the White House they would like to replace half of the food stamp benefits one receives with a box of food.This would impact nearly 38 million people in the U.S.Nesha Seufferlein would tell you there's a benefit to having some type of food assistance. When Seufferlein and her husband became foster parents they received supplemental nutrition assistance. It's that type of assistance that the White House is proposing to changeHow it would work is someone would receive half of their food stamps along with a box of food 100% grown and produced in the U.S. It would be shelf-made food so like cans of veggies and fruit.They're calling it the USDA America's Harvest Box. The agriculture secretary says it would maintain the same level of food value that snap recipients currently receive and be more cost effective. Seufferlein says any assistance is nice to have.“Yes it was very nice. We had two more in the house at the time so it was helpful,” Seufferlein said.