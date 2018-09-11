Clear

Authorities in MN respond to bear with head trapped in 10-gallon milk jug

Photo courtesy Minnesota DNR Facebook page

The DNR said a 150-pound black male bear got its head stuck in a 10-gallon milk jug last week

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 6:46 AM

ROSEAU, Minn. – The Minnesota DNR found itself in an odd situation last week.
The DNR said a 150-pound black male bear got its head stuck in a 10-gallon milk jug last week northwest of Roseau.
The DNR said it drilled holes in the jug so the bear could breathe then used cooking oil to try to slide it off the bear’s head.
After that didn’t work, the Roseau Fire Department was brought in and some special equipment helped free the bear.

Post by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

