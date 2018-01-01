When to report severe weather

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- The National Weather Service held a class to educate locals on how to report severe weather before it happens to try and keep themselves as well as their community safe.Those with the National Weather Service say there are a number of different ways you can report severe weather whether it is through an email, social media or phone applications.They also wanted people to understand when to make their reports saying that when wind starts to blow trees around to the point that limbs are falling off, when hail is at least an inch big and if there is any standing water or water overflowing on to streets.Jessica Edgington is a big fan of watching severe weather, but says she wants to be safe when doing it.“I don't think people take storms seriously enough,” she said. “I think a lot of people you see them out like driving around to see if they can see the lightening, if you are trained that's one thing, if you’re not that's another, so just to be a little more knowledgeable to share.”