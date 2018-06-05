What you need to know before voting in Iowa’s primary election

MASON CITY, IA – June 5th marks election day for primaries in Iowa.

Perhaps the most competitive and high-profile race is the race for Governor of Iowa. On the Republican ballot, Gov. Kim Reynolds is seeking to complete her first full term as Governor. She entered the position after Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed to Ambassador to China.

It’s a crowded Democratic Ballot. On it: Fred Hubbell, Cathy Glasson, Andrea McGuire, John Norris, Ross Wilburn.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Democratic candidates:

Fred Hubbell – A successful business man whose family settled in Iowa back in the mid-1800s. Part of his business resume include Chairman of Younkers retail business and President of Equitable of Iowa, a life insurance company.

Cathy Glasson – A nurse in Iowa.

Andrea McGuire – raised in Waterloo, Iowa, McGuire is the former chair of Iowa’s Democratic Party from 2014-2016. Previously she was a doctor and a Chief Medical Officer.

Ross Wilburn – Wilburn is the Diversity Officer in Community and Economic Development for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. He is a former council member and Mayor of Iowa City.

John Norris -Norris is the Co-Owner of a public policy firm. He as a resume in politics including working for former Iowa U.S. Senator Tom Harkin, Chair of Iowa Democratic Party, Chair of Iowa Utilities Board, Chief of Staff for Tom Vilsack.

Nate Boulton’s name will also appear on the ballot despite suspending his campaign a few weeks ago after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Democrats want to take back some control in the state during these midterm elections. Iowa currently has a Republican governor, and GOP -led state house and senate.

The stakes are high, The Des Moines Register is reporting this gubernatorial race as one of the most expensive races in Iowa’s history.

On the county level, voters in Cerro Gordo County are voting for party candidates for County Supervisor District 2, County Treasurer, County Recorder, and for County Attorney.

Polls will be open from 7am-9pm with the new voter ID law in effect.

To learn about what you need to have at the polls with the new voter ID law, click here.