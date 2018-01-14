What to do with windshield wipers during storm

MASON CITY, Iowa - Drivers who raised their windshield wipers during a storm to prevent them from getting icy may want to think again.

During the recent winter storm from Thursday, some drivers left their windshield wipers sticking up.

But according to a parts specialist Austin Rozenvink from O'Reillys Auto Parts they have been pretty busy replacing broken wipers and recommending products to remove the ice from their windshields.

Rozenvink explains the pros and cons on whether drivers should raise their wipers or not.

“Can save the wiper blade from sticking to and freezing to the windshield and the cons can blow the wiper blade back down smashing against you windshield cracking it obviously."

He also recommends that drivers allow their cars and windshields to warm and defrost completely before driving.