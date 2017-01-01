wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Wind Chill Warning Wx Alerts

What symptoms do you search online?

Mayo gives a round up of it's most searched medical questions online.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 7:37 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 7:37 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When there's no time for a doctor, people head to the internet. 

Scroll for more content...

Mayo gives a round up of the most searched questions and terms on their website in 2017. They report nearly 18 million health-related searches this past year. 

Top five searched terms:

  1. Diabetes
  2. Lupus
  3. Fibromyalgia
  4. Pneumonia
  5. Hypertension 
Top five searched questions:
  1. How to lower blood pressure?
  2. How to lower cholesterol?
  3. What is normal blood pressure?
  4. Is shingles contagious?
  5. How much water should you drink?

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events