What symptoms do you search online?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When there's no time for a doctor, people head to the internet.

Mayo gives a round up of the most searched questions and terms on their website in 2017. They report nearly 18 million health-related searches this past year.

Top five searched terms:



Diabetes Lupus Fibromyalgia Pneumonia Hypertension

How to lower blood pressure? How to lower cholesterol? What is normal blood pressure? Is shingles contagious? How much water should you drink?

Top five searched questions: