What symptoms do you search online?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When there's no time for a doctor, people head to the internet.
Mayo gives a round up of the most searched questions and terms on their website in 2017. They report nearly 18 million health-related searches this past year.
Top five searched terms:
- Diabetes
- Lupus
- Fibromyalgia
- Pneumonia
- Hypertension
- How to lower blood pressure?
- How to lower cholesterol?
- What is normal blood pressure?
- Is shingles contagious?
- How much water should you drink?