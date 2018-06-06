What a game! R-P goes to state, section final baseball highlights and reaction

H-S BB
R-P 7, L-P 6
Newman 10, N-P 2
Decorah 9, Charles City 5
Caledonia 7, Lourdes 0
Clear Lake 10, Central Springs 4
HS Softball
Clear Lake 5, Central Springs 4
Newman 8, N-P 2
