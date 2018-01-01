Whaley sentenced to 50 years for murder of 19-year-old Samantha Teeter

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City manhas been sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 70 percent of that.Larry Whaley, 61, was found guilty in December of killing 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in December of 2016.Whaley said Tuesday during sentencing that he didn’t mean to kill Teeter, and that she was “like a grandchild" to him.“Once again I'm sorry for what happened I did grieve, I begged to get on the stand but they wouldn't allow me to, because I wanted you to know that,” Whaley said.Whaley was originally accused of first-degree murder for the December 2, 2016, shooting of Teeter in Mason City.Family and friends of Teeter did not talk or submit victim-impact statements but told KIMT they are happy with the sentencing.During the trial, investigator Terrance Prochaska took the stand and described to the jury whatProchaska said Whaley told him right away he bought a gun to protect himself from a former roommate who he had just evicted.County attorney Carlyle Dalen said to the jury during trial that Whaley