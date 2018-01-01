Western Iowa man accused of kidnapping, sex abuse

PANORA, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa man faces kidnapping, sexual abuse and other charges after authorities say he beat and raped a woman.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office tells Des Moines television station KCCI that deputies were called to a Lake Panorama home near Panora after midnight Wednesday. A woman told them that 34-year-old Michael Mackenzie Taylor punched her in the face and choked her until she passed out, then forced her into nearby trees where he raped her. She said Taylor threatened to kill her if she made a sound.

Deputies say the woman eventually managed to escape and run to a nearby patrol car.

Taylor is being held at the Guthrie County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bail. If convicted of all charges, faces life in prison.