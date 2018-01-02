West Hancock girls emulating past state tourney squad
The Eagles are 8-1 and ranked 6th in Class 1A.
There's a lot of similarities between the 2011-12 West Hancock girls basketball squad and the current Eagles basketball team. And this season the ladies of Britt are doing what they can to end up exactly where that previous team did, at the state tournament. Click on the video tab for the full story.