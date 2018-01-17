West Hancock Wrestling's Ranked Cousin Duo

Scroll for more content...

For a few years now Hunter Hagen has been the face of West Hancock wrestling, especially after his junior season finishing as state runner-up at 195 in Class 1A. But now there's another Hagen in the wrestling picture, cousin Tate Hagen. The sophomore is currently ranked 9th at 160 and is using Hunter's success to drive him to get to state as well. Click on the video tab for the full story.