Wellston's sons forced of of organization with his name

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - One of the late Sen. Paul Wellstone's sons says he was shocked and saddened to be forced out of the campaign organization that bears his father's name.

Wellstone Action told Mark and David Wellstone on Wednesday they'll be voted off its governing board in the coming days. It follows months of tension between the brothers and organization officials, and both sides disagree about the root cause.

David Wellstone says questions about Wellstone Action's finances led to their ouster. Wellstone Action officials insist their finances are sound and say the brothers sought to change the organization's mission as a candidate training outfit.

Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash in 2002.

David Wellstone says the board's actions prove they won't honor his father's legacy.

An attorney for David and Mark Wellstone and a fellow board member are disputing the reasons why the Wellstones are being dismissed from Wellstone Action.

Sam Kaplan, the Wellstones' attorney, and former board member Rick Kahn say the Wellstones are being forced out because they questioned spending in the organization and raised questions about financial impropriety.

Wellstone Action officials say that's false. They furnished a summary of a forensic audit that said it did not find evidence of unauthorized expenses or overspending.

Kaplan says his clients still have not seen the audit.