Wells man killed in motorcycle accident

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 10:49 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 10:54 AM

Minnesota – A Wells man has died after a motorcycle crash in Houston County.
Authorities say 66-year-old John Huston was riding his Yamaha motorcycle when his shirt caught in the rear brake on the right side and locked up the rear brake. He was then thrown from the motorcycle.
The accident happened Saturday at 5:04 p.m. on Highway 76 west of Houston County Rd. 22.

