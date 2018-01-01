Weight Watchers asking for teens to join

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Weight Watchers is looking to offer free membership for teen but as a parent would you be ok with that?Sid Bohls is a father of two. When asked if he feels he'd be ok with his two boys getting on Weight Watchers, his first response is he'd be surprised. The diet company is offering free membership to kid’s ages 13 to 17, saying they want to help young people develop good habits at a critical age.“Most people like free things. I love the idea of kids getting healthy and I hope people can build some really good habits,” Bohls said.The membership is being offered for this summer for six weeks. According to kidshealth.org teens should not fall for diets that restrict certain food groups.If they want to be healthy, they list drinking plenty of water, eat breakfast, and of course eat five servings of fruit and veggies a day.