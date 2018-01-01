Weekend ice and snow storms impact local stores ice melt and rock salt supply

Scroll for more content...

KIMT NEWS 3- After the weekend ice and snow storm, several local stores are running low on ice melt and sidewalk salt.We called several popular stores Tuesday afternoon, Hy-Vee East and West in Mason City do have some ice remover in supply, the Tractor Supply Store says they have a good supply of both.Albert Lea Hy-Vee say they just got a supply of sidewalk salt in but Fleet Farm is out of ice melt and rock salt.Both Hy-Vee South and Fleet Farm in Rochester are out of both rock salt and Ice melt.A Manly woman we spoke to says people need to take precautions if they aren’t able to keep their walk ways clean.“Spring isn't here yet,” said Caryl Lawier. “I wish it was, but at least when we have these storm people can stay put until the storms are over. They’re not going to last forever.”Lawier uses a combination of kitty litter and chicken grit on her walk ways to try and be more environmentally friendly.