Week leading up to Super Bowl 52 led to more than three dozen arrests related to human trafficking

Scroll for more content...

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The week leading up to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis led to more than three dozen arrests related to human trafficking.Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension-Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force conducted a sting operation January 26 through February 3, according to a press release issued Tuesday. During the sting, suspects chatted with undercover agents and investigators on several social media platforms. Investigators arrested the suspects as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for an encounter.All were booked into the Ramsey, Scott or Washington County jails and are awaiting charges. Most are from the greater Twin Cities area.• 36 people were booked on probable cause felony solicitation of a minor.• 7 people were booked on probable cause sex trafficking, promotion of prostitution.• 14 women were rescued from trafficking situations.“This operation represents our collective commitment to eradicate sexual exploitation in our communities and to rescue those being trafficked in our state,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.“Now that the Super Bowl is past, these arrests should serve as a stark reminder that what drives the exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable people is the demand. Notably, as shown by these arrests, the demand is a local problem and involves men from our own community who want to exploit very young girls and boys,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.