Wednesday marks the last day to file candidacy papers in Cerro Gordo Co.

Six candidates are on the ballot for County Auditor, including four independents, one Republican and one Democrat.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 9:10 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Wednesday marked the last day to file to run in the November 6th election for several open positions in Cerro Gordo County.

According to interim County Auditor Pat Wright and Election Deputy Tracie Siemers, six candidates are running for County Auditor, including four independents, and one Republican and Democrat each. They're hoping to fill the open posistion left vacant by former Auditor Riley Dirksen, who resigned earlier this month.

In addition, two candidates, including incumbent Wright, are on the ballot for County Treasurer, and three candidates are running unopposed for the offices of Attorney, Recorder, and Board of Supervisors District 2.

Candidates who wish to remove their name from the ballot have until 5 p.m. on September 4th to do so.

