Weather looks good for annual Jack Race

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- For the last nine years hundreds of snowmobilers head to Clear Lake for the annual jack races, but a lot has to happen to get ready for the event.

Some areas of the lake have recorded around 20 inches of ice.

“The temperatures are really good for popping in and around fishing outside,” says Andy Carter of Ventura.

When it comes to ice fishing the quality of clear lake is perfect.

“The fishing itself is a little slow, but great ice conditions,” said Thomas Pals of Alexander.

But for this race you need more than just ice depth you need smooth ice as well and that’s Mark Kemmerer’s job. Kemmerer has been working with the race for the last nine years. This year his job is to smooth out the spot of ice where the “Radar Run” will take place.

Speeds in that race can reach up to 150 MPH in just 500 ft.

“The track has to be table top smooth,” Kemmerer says. “And I am out here to give them what they want.”

And to get to that point it takes time, a lot of time.

“It usually takes around 20 to 30 hours to get this track down, but we’ve already been out here for two days,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do. Still.”

While those out on the lake say the depth of the ice is not an issue, they still have spots people need to be mindful of if they do venture out on the frozen Clear Lake.

“Conditions are all good out here right now,” says Carter. “You just need to be careful around the aerators.”