Weather closings and delays

ASSA Abloy Wood Doors: Third Shift Canclled, First Shift Delayed 2 HoursBGB Farms: 2 hours late TuesdayClear Lake Community Kitchen : Closed Monday EveningEARL Public Transit: Delayed 2 Hours All Counties and RoutesElderbridge Agency in Mason City: Opening at 10:00 AMElderbridge Agency on Aging MC office: will open at 10 am todayFoster Grandparent Program: All areas cancelledFrancis Lauer Out-Patient Clinic: Opening at 10AM 2/20Mason City All Risk Insurance: will open at 10am.Mason City YMCA: All Youth & Adult programming Is cancelled for the morning and will resume in the afternoonSMART Transit: No Service in Rural Areas on TuesdayRichland Lutheran Church - Thornton: Tuesday AM Bible Class CancelledTrinity Lutheran Church: Morning Activities CancelledCLEAR LAKE HEAD START: 2 Hours LateForest City Headstart: 2 Hours Late/No BreakfastLITTLE LAMBS PRESCHOOL: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolManly Early Head Start: 2 Hours Late/No BreakfastNEWMAN PRESCHOOL AND PRE-K: 3 and 4 yr old Pre School CancelledNEWMAN PRESCHOOL AND PRE-K: Pre-K will start at 10:00. Childcare is open.TUGS DAYCARE AND PRESCHOOL: No AM Preschool/Daycare OpenHealthcare Sector Partnership: Meeting at 8:00 AM at NIACC CancelledFor All Closings Go To KIMT.com:AGWSR: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolALBERT LEA: 2 Hours LateALDEN-CONGER: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolALGONA PUBLIC, PAROCHIAL, AND LU VERNE: 2 Hours LateAUSTIN PUBLIC AND NON-PUBLIC: 2 Hours LateBELMOND-KLEMME: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolBLOOMING PRAIRIE: 2 Hours LateBUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY - MASON CITY: Delayed Until 10AMCAL: 2 Hours LateCENTRAL SPRINGS: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolCHARLES CITY: CancelledCHATFIELD-CHOSEN VALLEY: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool/Childcare OpenCLARION-GOLDFIELD: 90 Delay, No AM PreschoolCLARKSVILLE SCHOOLS: 2 Hours LateCLEAR LAKE: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolCLEAR LAKE CLASSICAL: 2 Hours LateDaycares- GC4 Child Care: Opening at 7AMFILLMORE CENTRAL: CancelledFLOYD LIGHTHOUSE ACADEMY: 2 Hours LateFOREST CITY: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolForest City Senior Center: No Meals on Wheels or Congregate MealsGARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA: 2 Hours LateGC4 Childcare: Opening at 7:00 AMGLENVILLE-EMMONS: 2 Hours LateGRAND MEADOW: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolHAMPTON-DUMONT: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolHOWARD-WINNESHIEK: CancelledKANAWHA CHRISTIAN: 2 Hours LateLAKE MILLS: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolLANESBORO SCHOOLS: 2 Hours LateLANESBORO SCHOOLS: CancelledLEROY-OSTRANDER: 2 Hours LateMABEL-CANTON: 2 Hours LateMAPLE RIVER: 2 Hours LateMASON CITY NEWMAN: 2 Hours LateMASON CITY SCHOOLS: 2 Hours Late, No PD, No School for PK StudentsN-R-H-E-G: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolNASHUA-PLAINFIELD: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolNEW HAMPTON: 2 Hours LateNewman Preschool: No AM Preschool - PreK Starts at 10:00 AMNIACC: Opening at 10:00 AMNICC - CRESCO: 2 Hours LateNORTH BUTLER: 2 Hours LateNORTH IOWA - BUFFALO CENTER: 2 Hours LateNORTH IOWA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 2 hour delay/ No morning basketball practicesNORTHWOOD-KENSETT: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolOSAGE: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolR-R-MR: 2 Hours LateRICEVILLE: 2 Hours LateROCHESTER PUBLIC AND NON-PUBLIC: CancelledSAINT CHARLES: 2 Hours LateSOUTHLAND: 2 Hours LateST. ANSGAR: 2 Hours Late/No AM PreschoolST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN LATIMER: 2 Hours LateUNITED SOUTH CENTRAL: Two hour late start, no Am Pre-schoolWEST FORK: 2 Hours LateWEST HANCOCK: 2 Hours Late