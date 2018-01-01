Weather announcments: Wind chill advisory in effect; find school closings here

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renvi

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA INTO FAR WESTERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THIS MORNING... .Wind chills in the 25 to 35 degrees below zero range will persist this morning across all of central and southern Minnesota and into far western portions of western Wisconsin, where a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 AM CST. Wind chills will gradually improve throughout the afternoon hours. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills in the 25 below zero to 35 below zero range. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

* WHERE...central and southern Minnesota and far western Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Continue this Morning Over North Central Iowa... .Brisk winds and very cold temperatures will combine to create dangerous wind chills this morning over north central Iowa. Conditions will improve between 10 am and noon today. Another night of bitter cold will occur tonight over much of the same region. More information will be available later today regarding the counties expected to be affected. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Parts of Northwest and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Now to 10 AM this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills This Morning... .Bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero will continue through mid morning. Frostbite occurs in as little as 30 minutes in these cold conditions. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect wind chills of 20 below to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 10 AM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

