The Latest: Weather alerts and school delays

AGWSR: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

ALGONA PUBLIC, PAROCHIAL, AND LU VERNE: 2 Hours Late

BELMOND-KLEMME: 2 Hours Late

CAL: 2 Hours Late

CENTRAL SPRINGS: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool/Activities

CHARLES CITY: 2 Hours Late

Charles City Senior Center: No Congregate Meals Tuesday

CLARION-GOLDFIELD: 90 Minutes Late, No AM Preschool

CLARKSVILLE SCHOOLS: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

CLEAR LAKE: 2 Hours Late/No Preschool/No Practices

CLEAR LAKE CLASSICAL: 2 Hours Late

Clear Lake Early Head Start: 2 Hours Late

Clear Lake Head Start Preschool: 2 Hours Late

FLOYD LIGHTHOUSE ACADEMY: 2 Hours Late

FOREST CITY: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

Forest City Head Start: 2 Hours Late/No Breakfast

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA: 2 Hours Late

HAMPTON-DUMONT: 2 Hours Late

KANAWHA CHRISTIAN: 2 Hours Late

LAKE MILLS: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

NORTH BUTLER: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

NORTH IOWA - BUFFALO CENTER: 2 Hours Late

NORTH UNION SCHOOLS: 2 Hours Late

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

OSAGE: 2 Hours Late

OSAGE: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

R-R-MR: 2 Hours Late

RICEVILLE: 2 Hours Late

Rockford Senior Center: No Congregate Meals

ST. ANSGAR: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN LATIMER: 2 Hours Late

WEST FORK: 2 Hours Late

WEST HANCOCK: 2 Hours Late

DAYCARES ( 2 )

LITTLE LAMBS PRESCHOOL: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool

Manly Early Head Start: 2 Hours Late/No Breakfast

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Webster; Winnebago; W

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dangerously Cold Wind Chills This Morning... .Arctic air will remain entrenched across Iowa this morning with brisk northwest winds making matters worse often producing wind chills 20 to 25 degrees below actual air temperatures already in the single digits above and below zero. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. The dangerously cold wind chills may cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 15 below zero to 30 below zero or less.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Now to noon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Morrison; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS MORNING... .Dangerously cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 degrees below zero will continue to be possible across Minnesota through 9 am this morning. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect across a portion of west central Minnesota, with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the remainder of east central into south central Minnesota. The wind chills will range from 20 below to 30 below over the advisory area and from 30 to 35 below zero in the warning area. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 15 below zero to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Cold Wind Chills This Morning... .Wind chill readings of 15 to 25 below zero will continue across parts of southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa through the morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 15 to 25 below zero, coldest for areas closer to Interstate 35.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Now to noon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some slick spots also remain on roadways due to snowfall the past two days. Use caution if traveling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Cold Wind Chills This Morning... .Wind chill readings of 15 to 25 below zero will continue across parts of southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa through the morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 15 to 25 below zero, coldest for areas closer to Interstate 35.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Now to noon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some slick spots also remain on roadways due to snowfall the past two days. Use caution if traveling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.