Weak tornado confirmed in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – The National Weather Service says a there was a brief and weak tornado touch down just east of Minnesota Lake on Friday.
This “landspout” tornado happened around 2:40 pm. They are narrow funnels that form while a thunderstorm is still grown and the spinning begins near the ground instead of in the sky. Experts say this land version of a waterspout generally does not cause any damage.
