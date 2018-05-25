Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Weak tornado confirmed in southern Minnesota

Courtesy of KEYC in Mankato. Courtesy of KEYC in Mankato.

National Weather Service calls it a 'landspout.'

Posted: May. 25, 2018 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – The National Weather Service says a there was a brief and weak tornado touch down just east of Minnesota Lake on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

This “landspout” tornado happened around 2:40 pm. They are narrow funnels that form while a thunderstorm is still grown and the spinning begins near the ground instead of in the sky. Experts say this land version of a waterspout generally does not cause any damage.

Courtesy of KEYC in Mankato.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events