Waterloo retirement community planning $70 million makeover

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - An organization is planning to spend $70 million to gradually demolish and rebuild a retirement community in northeast Iowa.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc. announced it'll invest in reconstructing its independent living apartments and skilled nursing center. The senior housing nonprofit opened Waterloo's Friendship Village in 1968.

The Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to endorse a zoning request and special permit for the project expected to begin next year.

Friendship Village has stopped new admissions to prepare for the project, which will be developed in phases to avoid displacing existing residents during the process.

Friends of Faith attorney Mike Young says the result "will be a first-class facility that the neighborhood and the city ... can be very proud of."