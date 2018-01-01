Waterloo police believe woman's death is a homicide

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Police believe the death of a Waterloo woman whose body was found after she was reported missing was a homicide.

The Courier reports that police have not released details of how 40-year-old Lakisha Williams died. An autopsy was performed earlier this week, but police say the full results are pending.

Williams' body was found Friday on the ground in a remote area of Garden of Memories cemetery. Her mother reported her missing Jan. 25. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Jan. 20 near her apartment.

Williams' husband, 27-year-old Fredrick Williams of Waterloo, was found in Minnesota last weekend and arrested on a parole violation. He was returned to Black Hawk County on Tuesday and on Wednesday ordered held without bond pending a parole violation hearing in the coming weeks.