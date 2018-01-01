Waterloo men accused of Winneshiek County theft

DECORAH, Iowa – Two Waterloo men are charged with stealing from Alliant Energy in Winneshiek County.

Ryan Robert Tovar, 34, is accused of 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. Kevin Lee Gates, 42, is accused of 1st degree theft. Authorities say they stole over $10,000 worth of electric wire, several drop cords, tools, bolt cutters, and a wire cutter from Alliant Energy Trucks that were in the parking lot of Mihm Brothers in Fort Atkinson. Those thefts occurred around 2:17 am on December 4, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, Tovar was stopped on January 24 in Black Hawk County while driving a truck identified in several videos from multiple burglaries in northeast Iowa. Authorities say Tovar confessed that he and gates committed several thefts together and took most of the items to Alter Metal Recycling.

Gates was picked up on a warrant on March 16 in Black Hawk County and Tovar was arrested on March 23 in Bremer County. Both men have been transferred to the Winneshiek County Jail.