Advisories and winter storm watches issued

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Two Rounds of Freezing Rain to Affect Much of Iowa... .A winter storm will produce two rounds of freezing rain, the first across about the northwest half of Iowa late tonight into Monday, and the second in a broad swath from southwest to northeast across Iowa from Monday evening into Tuesday. Ice accumulations will make travel very hazardous at times, and may cause tree damage and power outages in some areas, especially with the second round of icing. Anyone with travel plans should closely monitor forecast updates and road conditions over the next couple of days. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected with ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch through Monday afternoon.

* WHERE...The most likely area to see ice accumulations late tonight into Monday will be northwest of a line from around Audubon to Hampton.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Monday. Most ice accumulation will occur from the pre-dawn hours into the late morning Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ice will result in hazardous travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday, and particularly on untreated roads. These impacts may occur again with a second round of freezing rain from Monday evening into Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Palo Alto;

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Strong Winds Developing Today... .Winds will turn to south and strengthen significantly later this morning into the afternoon. This will result in strong crosswinds on east west roads, and loose objects will be blown around. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 2 PM CST this afternoon.

* TIMING...Winds will quickly strengthen after sunrise, with the strongest winds expected in the late morning and early afternoon, then diminish by mid-afternoon.

* WINDS...Sustained winds will reach speeds of 30 mph with wind gusts to 45 mph at times.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts will make driving difficult, especially on east west roads and for high profile vehicles.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN AND EASTERN MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY... .A complex winter storm system will evolve over the area late tonight and persisting through Tuesday, producing a mixture of snow and freezing rain over southern and central Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, in effect from midnight tonight through 6 PM CST Tuesday. The precipitation will start tonight and occur in several periods through Tuesday. Freezing rain will range up to a tenth of an inch of ice from roughly Redwood and Brown counties in Minnesota northeast through Barron County Wisconsin, including western, northern and eastern portions of the Twin Cities metro. For the remainder of southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, including southern portions of the Twin Cities metro, ice accretion will range from a tenth to a quarter inch. In addition, light snow is expected to accompany the freezing rain at times, with total storm accumulations of up to 2 inches in far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, then ranging from 2 to 5 inches in southwestern through east central Minnesota into northwestern Wisconsin. Hazardous travel conditions can be expected throughout the area along with isolated power outages, especially in far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Isolated power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* TIMING...Strong south winds will increase by mid morning and gradually diminish after 3 PM this afternoon.

* WINDS...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* IMPACTS...Lightweight and high-profile vehicles will be impacted, especially on east-west roads.

A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Gusty South Winds Late Morning into Mid Afternoon... .As of 7 am, winds across the open country areas along and west of a Rochester Minnesota to New Hampton Iowa line had quickly increased into the 15 to 20 mph range. Winds will continue to increase this morning, becoming quite strong and gusty after 9 am. Gusty south winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, are expected across the higher terrain, open country areas of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa between 9 am and 3 pm. Winds this strong will make travel difficult for high-profile and lightweight vehicles, particularly on west to east oriented roadways. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* TIMING...Mid morning through mid afternoon.

* WINDS...South winds 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel for high-profile and lightweight vehicles, especially on west to east oriented roads.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or stronger are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Howard; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Messy Wintry Mix Monday into Tuesday... .A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry precipitation to much of the area to start the work week. While some sleet or snow may occur at times, particularly north of Interstate 94, the predominant precipitation type will be rain and freezing rain, with some significant ice accumulation of around a quarter inch or more possible for parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western into central Wisconsin. Temperatures during this storm will be gradually falling, likely leading to icy roads in many areas by Monday night and Tuesday. Those traveling across the area Monday and Tuesday should plan ahead for the possibility of very slick travel. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulation of two tenths to four tenths of an inch are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous and nearly impossible, including during the morning commute on Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Gusty South Winds Late Morning into Mid Afternoon... .As of 7 am, winds across the open country areas along and west of a Rochester Minnesota to New Hampton Iowa line had quickly increased into the 15 to 20 mph range. Winds will continue to increase this morning, becoming quite strong and gusty after 9 am. Gusty south winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, are expected across the higher terrain, open country areas of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa between 9 am and 3 pm. Winds this strong will make travel difficult for high-profile and lightweight vehicles, particularly on west to east oriented roadways. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* TIMING...Mid morning through mid afternoon.

* WINDS...South winds 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel for high-profile and lightweight vehicles, especially on west to east oriented roads.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or stronger are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Messy Wintry Mix Monday into Tuesday... .A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry precipitation to much of the area to start the work week. While some sleet or snow may occur at times, particularly north of Interstate 94, the predominant precipitation type will be rain and freezing rain, with some significant ice accumulation of around a quarter inch or more possible for parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western into central Wisconsin. Temperatures during this storm will be gradually falling, likely leading to icy roads in many areas by Monday night and Tuesday. Those traveling across the area Monday and Tuesday should plan ahead for the possibility of very slick travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, including freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor power outages and tree damage are possible. Travel will be hazardous due to icy roads, including during the morning commute on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Messy Wintry Mix Monday into Tuesday... .A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry precipitation to much of the area to start the work week. While some sleet or snow may occur at times, particularly north of Interstate 94, the predominant precipitation type will be rain and freezing rain, with some significant ice accumulation of around a quarter inch or more possible for parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western into central Wisconsin. Temperatures during this storm will be gradually falling, likely leading to icy roads in many areas by Monday night and Tuesday. Those traveling across the area Monday and Tuesday should plan ahead for the possibility of very slick travel. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulation of two tenths to four tenths of an inch are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous and nearly impossible, including during the morning commute on Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Messy Wintry Mix Monday into Tuesday... .A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry precipitation to much of the area to start the work week. While some sleet or snow may occur at times, particularly north of Interstate 94, the predominant precipitation type will be rain and freezing rain, with some significant ice accumulation of around a quarter inch or more possible for parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western into central Wisconsin. Temperatures during this storm will be gradually falling, likely leading to icy roads in many areas by Monday night and Tuesday. Those traveling across the area Monday and Tuesday should plan ahead for the possibility of very slick travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, including freezing rain. Total snow accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor power outages and tree damage are possible. Travel will be hazardous due to icy roads, including during the morning commute on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.