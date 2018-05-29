Watch: Drone footage captures storm damage in and around Clear Lake

Many are cleaning up Tuesday after a severe storm ran through the area and left significant damage Monday evening.
Near Clear Lake, debris from the roof of a barn could be seen in multiple fields.
In downtown Clear Lake, a boat sat next to a dock that was destroyed near city park. Just feet away, a large tree was lying blocking the bike path and part of the road.
Many in town were cleaning up, while many others were walking around with phones to take pictures of the damage.
