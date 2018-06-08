Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Flash flood warning issued in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Watch: Drone footage captures significant flooding in Mason City

Check out the view from above.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 11:31 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 11:32 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa – Exactly 10 years after flooding decimated parts of Mason City, another severe storm is leaving many in town and in north Iowa battling significant flooding.
Check out the view from above from the KIMT drone. 

Storm coverage: Flooding photos in north Iowa
Storm coverage: Residents in Manly asked to reduce water usage
Storm coverage: Flash flood warning in effect

Showers and storms moving across the area today.
