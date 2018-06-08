Watch: Drone footage captures significant flooding in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Exactly 10 years after flooding decimated parts of Mason City, another severe storm is leaving many in town and in north Iowa battling significant flooding.
Check out the view from above from the KIMT drone.
Storm coverage: Flooding photos in north Iowa
Storm coverage: Residents in Manly asked to reduce water usage
Storm coverage: Flash flood warning in effect
