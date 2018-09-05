Clear
Warriors ready to take on Don Bosco

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 8:47 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

ROCKFORD, Iowa- The Warriors have started the season on fire winning their first two games of the season. That’s already two more wins than they had all last year as an 11 man team.
On Wednesday they practiced to get ready for one of their toughest opponents, Don Bosco.
The team changed up their offensive strategy saying they are focusing more on scoring this year and the numbers don’t lie, it is working. The Warriors have scored nearly 150 points in their first two games. That is more than they scored all last season.
And they say that confidence is carrying with them in to this weekend.
“We’ve been working really hard,” said Middle Linebacker Matthew Muller. “You can see that in our first two games it is paying off.”
“We know we're going against a really tough Don Bosco team,” said Quarterback Jacob Staudt. “They're going to be really aggressive on defense. Those first two games really gave us a lot of confidence going in and ‘saying yeah we can do this we can beat them’ and we're really going to try and write it right down their throat.”
The Warriors will host the Dons this Friday.

