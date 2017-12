Scroll for more content...

Olmsted County, Minn. – A man authorities have been looking for since mid-November has been taken into custody.The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Albert Ryans, Jr., of Rochester, was arrested along with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashley Grande, during a traffic stop around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 6th Ave. SE.Ryans had a Department of Corrections warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting convictions.Grande was arrested for a felony for aiding an offender. She has been released.