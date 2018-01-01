Warning on chicken salad sold at Fareway

DES MOINES, Iowa – If you bought some chicken salad at Fareway, state officials are telling you to throw it out.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals have issued a joint consumer advisory on chicken salad sold at Fareway stores. The food, which was produced and packaged by a third party, has been connected to multiple cases of Salmonella across the state. Preliminary test results from the State Hygienic Laboratory indicate Salmonella is in the chicken salad.

“The bottom line is that no one should eat this product,” says IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk. “If you have it in your refrigerator, you should throw it away.”

State officials say Fareway voluntarily stopped selling the chicken salad and pulled it from its shelves on February 9.

“The company has been very cooperative and is working with IDPH and DIA in the investigation of the reported illnesses,” says Food and Consumer Safety Bureau Chief Steven Mandernach.

Salmonella can cause severe illness with symptoms including:

• Diarrhea

• Headache

• Fever

• Nausea

• Abdominal pain

• Dehydration

• Vomiting

• Muscle pains

• Bloody stools