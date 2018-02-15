Warmer temperatures affecting road conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drivers can often see how Minnesota Department of Transportation works on roads by salting and plowing during snowy days.

Scroll for more content...

But what people don't often see is how MnDot monitors roads beneath the surface. MnDot commonly checks frost levels below the roads' surface. With this uniquely cold winter, MnDot measures frost in Olmsted County as 48 inches below the surface, the lowest it's been since 2015.

Anne Meyer is the Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDot District 6. She said these low frost levels are important for homeowners to be aware of.

"Your pipes, things like that for your services, that's about 60 inches. We're getting close to that area, we'll start seeing frozen pipes happening in some places," she said. "It's helpful for them to keep an eye out, to monitor their water temperature so they don't freeze their pipes. Frozen pipes is a costly repair."

Meyer said it's also important information for drivers, especially when there are weeks with warmer and colder temperatures.

"As things start to thaw out, water seeps into the little cracks...it will freeze, it will expand...you'll start seeing potholes," she said.

Meyer said that melting and refreezing of water creates potholes which can be a danger for drivers on the road.

MnDot is asking drivers to report potholes they come across at this site.