Warm weather could lead to roof issues

MASON CITY, Iowa - Enjoying the warm weather here is always nice, but it could come with some issues.Those with Mason City Roofing got calls once already this year after the cold weather went to warm due to leaky roofs. They say it has a lot to do with insulation issues, but if you’re a homeowner they do have some advice if you want to make sure this doesn't happen to you.“Make sure your downspout are turned at the bottom have them opened up not frozen keep your downspout open all the time,” Ernie Martinez, owner of Mason City Roofing said.Martinez says do not rake snow off your roof that can cause damage to the shingles, costing you more money this spring.