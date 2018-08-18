Wanted man arrested in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – A wanted man has been arrested in Winneshiek County.

Abdihakim Osman, 19 of Postville, is charged with identity theft and authorized use of a credit card. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Osman is the suspect in a Calmar burglary they sought the public’s help with on August 5.

Authorities say he broke into a car and stole a woman’s purse and wallet. The Sheriff’s Office says video from an ATM machine in Ossian showed Osman using the woman’s debit card, withdrawing $425.

Osman was arrested in Frankville and the Sheriff’s Office says there are additional persons of interest in this case and more charges and pending.