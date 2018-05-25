Wanted man arrested in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man wanted in three separate counties has been arrested.

The Charles City Police Department says it assisted the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday in capturing Tristan Hillhouse, 32 of Charles City. Police say he tried to run away but was caught after a brief chase.

Hillhouse is facing a charge of interference with official acts. There are also outstanding warrants for him in Floyd County for failure to pay child support and in Cerro Gordo County and Bremer County for probation violations.