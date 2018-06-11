Wanted man arrested after standoff with police in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police Saturday morning.

Carlos Blair, 42, is being detained on weapons charges and a Department of Corrections warrant.

Just after 3:00 a.m., an officer spotted a car he knew belonged to a person wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and believed to have possession of a handgun.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle at the intersection of 12th St and 3rd Ave SE when he saw Blair driving. Blair took off in the car, pulled it over at 1127 3rd Ave SE, and ran inside an apartment while the passenger was detained, police say.

Authorities followed Blair’s path up to the apartment and found a 9 mm handgun magazine. A standoff then began.

Rochester’s Emergency Response Team was called in, and after getting a search warrant, police entered the apartment and arrested Blair around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say they found the 9 mm gun inside the apartment.