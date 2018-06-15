Wanted Minnesota man taken into custody in Waverly

Scroll for more content...

WAVERLY, Iowa – A man wanted for first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal sexual conduct has been taken into custody in Waverly.Merwin Coleman was taken into custody Wednesday and is expected to be extradited back to Minnesota. Details of the arrest haven’t been released.Authorities say Coleman was involved in an incident Sunday, June 3, in Stewartville, where he allegedly raped a woman after a party the previous night.Coleman picked up a man from the residence at 6:05 a.m. to take him to work, according to court documents, before returning to the home and crawling into bed with a woman before allegedly raping the woman.The man who received a ride to work said “Mack (Coleman) wanted to stay at the victim’s home and ‘chill’ with her despite it being 6:05 a.m.,” according to court documents.The defendant claimed he went to the victim’s home the previous night to party and that she began secretly sending him Snapchat messages to invite him to have sex with her. He claimed that he traded the victim high-dosage Xanax pills in exchange for sex.