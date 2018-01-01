Walz breaks with NRA, supports Minnesota assault weapons ban

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, a Democratic candidate for Minnesota governor and longtime gun-rights supporter, has proposed an assault weapons ban in the state.

Walz has faced repeated attacks from Democratic competitors because of his past support from the National Rifle Association.

In a statement this week, Walz says he's been listening closely to the anger, grief and frustration over last week's Florida school shooting. He says he has donated all his past donations from the NRA to charity. He says he won't take NRA money anymore and now expects the group to spend heavily to defeat him.

Walz acknowledges that his position has changed significantly. He says his relationship with responsible gun owners will allow him to build new coalitions and bring them into the conversation about ending gun violence.