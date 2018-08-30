Clear
Wallin pleads not guilty

Rochester man facing gun charge after traffic stop.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of two people facing gun charges after a traffic stop is pleading not guilty.

Hamada Abubakar Wallin, 35 of Rochester, and Vanna Somvilai, 37 of Rochester, are both accused of possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence.

Authorities say they pulled them over around 4 am on July 21 after multiple traffic violations and found a loaded 9 mm gun inside their vehicle.

Wallin’s trial is set to begin on February 4. Somvilai has not yet entered a plea.

