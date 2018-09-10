Mercy Medical Center North Iowa is giving people a chance to walk and talk with a doctor each month.

On Monday the topic of discussion was on dieting. A Forest Park Clinic Doctor explained the different foods people should be eating as well as the quantity. They also explained that having a variety of color in your diet is important saying color is the fruit of life.

But they also hope to push the idea of an active lifestyle.

“A lot of times I think people are afraid to start a program because they think they aren’t an athlete or a runner or jogger,” said Donell Timple, MD. “We’re trying to get people understand is exercise can be just as simple as walking and talking.”

The next walk with a doctor event will be held October 3rd.