Walk for the Future: raising money for Iowa SIDS Foundation

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hundreds took part in an annual walk Saturday in Mason City in hopes of raising funds for Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS).

SIDS is the unexplained death of a child less than one-year-old. Event organizers told KIMT they raised $2,500. This is the 10th year the walk has taken place in Mason City. It's one of a handful of SIDS walks around the state.

To learn more about the Iowa SIDS Foundation.