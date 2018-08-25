Clear

Walk for the Future: raising money for Iowa SIDS Foundation

Hundreds took part in an annual walk Saturday in Mason City in hopes of raising funds for Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS).

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 11:04 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hundreds took part in an annual walk Saturday in Mason City in hopes of raising funds for Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS).

SIDS is the unexplained death of a child less than one-year-old. Event organizers told KIMT they raised $2,500. This is the 10th year the walk has taken place in Mason City. It's one of a handful of SIDS walks around the state.

To learn more about the Iowa SIDS Foundation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Strong storms look to return on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Community Events