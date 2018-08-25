Walk for the Future: raising money for Iowa SIDS Foundation

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hundreds took part in an annual walk Saturday in Mason City in hopes of raising funds for Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS).
SIDS is the unexplained death of a child less than one-year-old. Event organizers told KIMT they raised $2,500. This is the 10th year the walk has taken place in Mason City. It's one of a handful of SIDS walks around the state.
To learn more about the Iowa SIDS Foundation.
