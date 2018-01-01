Waldorf University packaging food for those in need

FOREST CITY, Iowa - In an effort to stop hunger, people young and old came together to package meals with Immanuel Lutheran Church and Waldorf University on Wednesday for the 12th annual 'Stop Hunger Food Packaging Event.'

Every box of food packaged feeds 216 children in need; their goal this year is to package 50,000 meals altogether. Each meal consists of rice, beans, dried vegetables, vitamins and flavoring packets.

The meals are shipped to different locations every year; this year, the meals will be shipped to Tanzania in east-central Africa.

Waldorf junior Asmita KC, an international student from Nepal, says she enjoys helping those in need throughout the world.

"I think it's a great cause. It's like they make sure the food has nutrition and everything, the things they think is really important for places they want to reach out," KC says.

KC adds that volunteering your time can go a long way.

"Hunger and poverty are the two main social issues that have been going on for ages. So events like this where college students and organizations come together, help people, fundraise and spread news about what's going on in the world is a good thing," KC says.