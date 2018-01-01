Waldorf gives to Relay for Life

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Waldorf Athletic Department is donating $825 to the Winnebago County Relay for Life.

The school says the money was raised through campus-wide efforts which culminated in the Coaches vs Cancer event on January 27.

“The Waldorf Athletic Department always enjoys being a part of the Winnebago County’s Relay for Life and the fight against cancer,” says Waldorf athletic director Denny Jerome. “We are proud of our student-athletes for their efforts and contributions to help make Waldorf’s involvement even more successful.”

Waldorf University says the $825 donation is the largest ever by Warrior Athletics for a Coaches vs Cancer event.

“On behalf of cancer patients and their families, thank you for supporting the research to discover new medicines and procedures to battle this terrible disease,” says Steve Lovik, who works with the Winnebago County’s Relay for Life.

This year’s Winnebago County Relay for Life will be held on June 23.