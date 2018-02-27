Waiting for the doctor just got a little more fun

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Children’s Museum of Rochester is teaming up with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center to make trips to the doctor a little more fun.

As part of a new program, the museum is bringing interactive events to the Mayo 16 Pediatric Outpatient Clinics lobby.

The goal of bringing hands-on events is to help patients and families is to hit ‘pause’ during their time at the hospital.

Sameer Sakrikar is six years old and is at Mayo for allergy testing. He took full advantage of the event’s theme of the month, “interactive workshop.”

“This is my first time inventing something,” he said.

Sameer made a mouse out of the crafting materials. He said he likes feeling all the different materials like puff balls and string.

“I like making arts and crafts so I like when I feel this, and I like how I make my mouse,” he said.

This helps him pass time at the doctors.

“If I just sit it feels a little boring,” he said.

Sameer’s mom said this is a good way for him to be creative and learn when he’s pulled out of school for a doctor’s appointment, instead of him asking for an electronic to pass the time.

The museum is bringing an event to the hospital every month.

It said the hands-on programs will serve as “an opportunity to learn and grow skills around confidence, communication and coordination.”