WWII veterans remember D-Day 74 years later: 'We should be proud of this day'

KIMT NEWS 3 – June 6 marks the largest land and sea invasion in history, D-Day.

It’s an invasion that marked a major turning point in World War II, that paved the way for the Allies’ victory.

A day four World War II veterans remember vividly, even 74 years later.

“People thought the war was over once D-Day was over,” Jack Rand, who served in the Army, said, “but by no means was it over.”

“We figured that the war would almost be in the end after we got there,” Richard Staub, who was also in the Army, said, “but it lasted quite a bit longer.”

“Well I was in England on D-Day,” Rand said. “I was with the next wave that was supposed to go over, but we didn't go over because the job was done.”

“We should be proud of this day,” Bob Onkka, an Army veteran, said. “Can't comprehend what devotion to country means when you watched the sacrifice of those who made that assault.”

“We were all kids when we started,” Emilio LoIacono, who served in the Navy, said. “Most of us were 17 and 18 when we went in, so most of us had no childhood.”

“I think people should remember that the greatest effort was done by a lot of young men, and a few young women too,” Rand said.

“Oh that was a, a real sacrifice,” Staub recalled. “There was a lot of poor, young people past away then on that day.”

“A part of a noble enterprise,” Onkka said. “Never ashamed of being in the service. Proud of what I had the chance to do.”